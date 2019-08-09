Roadies Real Heroes evicted contestant Sohil Singh: Heartbreaking that we couldn’t win it for Neha Dhupia

Last weekend, in a sudden twist, Neha Dhupia’s gang got wiped out from the Roadies Real Heroes journey after Sandeep Singh’s team defeated them in the task. Before the final leg, ringmaster Rannvijay Singha announced that only four gangs would go ahead, leaving Neha and Sandeep to fight for their survival. Neha, along with her teammates Sohil Singh and real hero Milind Chandwani, bid a sorrowful goodbye from the show.

Post his eviction, Sohil Singh spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his journey, turning VJ for Splitsvilla 12 and his future plans.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Are you disappointed by your Roadies eviction?

I was really sad. So the night before the task, Milind was upset as he felt people were playing dirty games and I told him that Roadies is everything that we can never imagine it to be. And that’s what happened with us when the entire gang got out. Also, it’s funny but I had kept a set of clothes which I had thought, I would wear for my vote out, whenever that happens. As luck would have it, I was wearing the same outfit.

Q. During the vote out you shared how you guys let your gang leader Neha Dhupia down.

Yes, both of us really wanted to win it for Neha ma’am. She is a one-man army on the show, the only female, a true wonder woman. Time and again, she gets cornered by the other gang leaders but she really loves and supports her teammates. So it was heartbreaking that she too had to bow out of the competition along with us.

Q. What are you taking back from Roadies?

A lot of things. Primarily I understand people better now. I had a great experience performing the tasks, meeting new people, and I will cherish it all forever. I am a person who is fun-loving and I really enjoyed my stint on the show.

Q. You will also be hosting the digital series for Splitsvilla 12. How did that come your way?

I had given an interview for the show but it didn’t work out. I then got a call from the team asking if I would like to host it. I was surprised but more than happy. I met the creatives, shot a mock interview and the same evening I was told that we are flying tomorrow for the shoot. It all happened suddenly but it was definitely an amazing experience.

Q. You also showcased your mimicry skills on Roadies. Is acting the next step for you?

Honestly, I have never really tried mimicry, it just happened on the show. Although I am a Sanjay Dutt fan and have tried to imitate him earlier, the Hrithik Roshan impersonation just happened. As for acting, that has been my aim, and I am looking forward to a fruitful career in the field.

While Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Sandeep Singh, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa are the gang leaders, Rannvijay Singha acts as the ringmaster on MTV Roadies Real Heroes.