Roadies Real Heroes evicted contestant Priya Singh: Felt like I was thrown out of my house

On Sunday, Nikita Yadav, Chetna Joshi and Priya Singh were evicted from MTV Roadies Real Heroes.

Advertising

After the eviction, Priya spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about being voted out by her gang, her interest in reality shows and her Roadies journey.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Do you feel it was your bad luck that an internal vote out happened?

Absolutely, there was no chance I would have gone otherwise. Since my audition, I have maintained that I am a very family oriented person. Similarly, I considered my gang as my family. I never fought for my place or even for tasks and agreed to whatever my gang leader decided. Hence, I was shocked that I was voted out by my own people. It felt like I was being thrown out of my house. I couldn’t come to term with the fact that my gang leader considered me as the least important. It wouldn’t have hurt if others kicked me out but I was shattered that my team voted me out.

Advertising

You and Rachel tied with two votes and gang leader Nikhil’s vote paved your exit. Why do you think he was chosen over you?

So Nikhil sir felt that I never fought with him for a chance to perform. He did not see that spark and eagerness to win the title. Rachel, on the other hand, had performed well in a couple of tasks, according to him. It was a calculative move for him but I had put in all my efforts. Sad that it was never taken into consideration.

Prince’s gang was given the power to save one among the four. While most chose Bhargsetu, Yukti voted for you. Were you happy to have one true friend on the show?

Honestly, Gaurav and I are really great friends and I was hoping he would save me too. I was still reeling over the fact that Nikhil sir ousted me and so I didn’t even try to ask for votes. Also, you must know that most of us have to follow what our gang leaders say and so when Prince sir asked them to save Bhargsetu, they agreed to it. But I was thankful that Yukti stood for me and even though she knew it wouldn’t make a difference, she voted for me.

Sahiba and Rachel ke beech mein hui ghamasaan tu-tu, main-main! 😡😳🤬

Is Sahiba justified with her accusations?

Tell us what you think?🤔

Watch @letsdroom #RoadiesRealHeroes tonight at 7 PM and anytime on @justvoot. @oppomobileindia @Woodland @_FlyHigh pic.twitter.com/HZzK9gY4Y5 — MTV India (@MTVIndia) June 30, 2019

Overall, how was your Roadies journey?

It has indeed been a great one. I came on the show with my sister, a first in the history of Roadies. While initially, I was the caring elder sister, I wanted her to get independent and take her own decisions. Sadly, the other contestants were really insecure about us and conspired to break us from the first vote out. She left soon and my morale somewhere got affected after that.

You also participated in another reality show Love Ok Please. Is that what you aim to do more?

I love reality shows. I won Love Ok Please and then did Roadies. It’s the best opportunity to travel and meet new people. It helps you grow as a person and even learn a lot. I would love to do it more. I am just waiting for good offers.