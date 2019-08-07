Roadies Real Hero Milind Chandwani: Being on the show helped my cause

MTV Roadies Real Heroes saw a shocking twist this weekend. With the show heading into its final leg, Rannvijay Singha announced that out of five, only four gangs would reach the finale. With Milind Chandwani and Sohil Singh losing the task, the two got evicted and Neha, too had to bow out from the competition.

Advertising

Milind managed to impress all with his clarity of thought, confidence and empathy towards others. An engineer by profession, Milind started his NGO Camp Diaries and has been actively working towards the education of kids.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the real hero opens up about his Roadies experience, his cause and gang leader Neha Dhupia.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

How was your overall Roadies experience?

Advertising

It was mostly great. I got to interact with some amazing gang leaders. Also, to be able to experience those picturesque locations, attempt the tasks was simply brilliant. What I did not cherish was the politics that happened in the background.

How did the show come your way?

A few years ago, I used to watch Roadies and wanted to be there but never took it seriously. I got busy with my studies and during that time I also got involved with Teach for India, since I wanted to make a difference in society. After I quit my job as the principal of a school, I was travelling and chanced upon my ‘others’ folder on Facebook. The production team of Roadies had messaged me about the new theme of the show and offered me to join them. Now, a social worker and Roadies, just don’t go hand in hand but they managed to convince me and helped me understand how my presence would only help my cause.

So did it eventually help you in any way?

Most certainly. We released the volunteer forms recently and received a humungous response. From four cities, I have managed to expand my services to 14 other places. It’s just the start and I hope we can expand to more cities.

As you mentioned that social service and Roadies are different worlds altogether, how challenging was it to fit in?

I admit I was not in my best shape but I could finish most of the tasks above average. As for the brain tasks, I was the go-to person in the team. What was difficult was definitely all the games that people indulged in. Thankfully, I had Neha Dhupia, who always backed me and stood up for me. Even Rannvijay Singha helped me whenever I felt low.

While you were there for a reason, did you also want to win the show?

I definitely wanted to win for the kids I work with. Some of the tasks were medically not suitable for me but I did them with all my heart because I knew the longer I could stay, the more kids I could reach. Roadies was never supposed to happen so it was all a bonus for me. Also, the time I got to spent with the gang leaders and was really a fun and learning experience.

While Rannvijay Singha is the ringmaster, Roadies Real Heroes has Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Prince Narula, Sandeep Singh and Nikhil Chinapa as gang leaders.