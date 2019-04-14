Roadies gang leader Sandeep Singh: Never considered myself as a real hero

The latest season of Roadies journey kickstarted last week. While Rannvijay Singh is back as the ringmaster, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh are the gang leaders. Following the theme of ‘Real Heroes’ this year, the journey also has three youngsters as contestants who have worked for the betterment of society.

Advertising

Hockey champion Sandeep Singh makes his TV debut with this reality show. Also known as Flicker Singh, the ex-Indian hockey captain had faced a major blow in his career when he was accidentally shot, leaving him bed-ridden. But Sandeep fought the circumstances only to emerge stronger. His inspirational journey was recently projected on the big screen through the film Soorma.

A real-life real hero for the world, Sandeep spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his Roadies journey, his strategy and competition.

Excerpts from the conversation.

While competition is not new to you, how was your association with Roadies Real Heroes?

Advertising

I had a blast doing the show. Being a sportsperson, I am very competitive but I also use my mind. Many people felt I was withdrawn during the auditions. But that’s because I wanted to understand the game before I showed my cards. Also, I really don’t believe in talking a lot. I wanted to put across important facts which the contestants could comprehend. But you will see a new Sandeep in the Roadies journey. I also feel all my experience in hockey helped me in taking quick decisions through the course of the show.

What was your strategy before you started your Roadies journey?

I always believe that losing is not the end of the game. Haarta wahi hai jo try karta hai (the ones who lose, are the one who at least try). Also, since the theme of the season was Real Heroes, I really wanted the contestants to find the hero in them. Everyone has a special quality and I wanted to help them find theirs.

with one and only mere big brother @rannvijaysingha great human with big heart ❤️

stay tuned to watch us tonight 7 pm only @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies #bohtajyaadapositive #roadiesrealheroes pic.twitter.com/pWTVMfTEnq — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) April 14, 2019

You are a real hero as well. The contestants must have been looking up to you. Did that add any pressure on you?

I have never considered myself as a real hero. I am as normal as anyone on the show. But the fact is that I have already achieved things in life but this is just a start for them.

Apart from competition, reality shows also demand a lot of entertainment…

Oh, I have done everything. Even I was surprised that I stepped out of my zone and did a lot of fun stuff. And I definitely enjoyed all of it.

In the first episode, we saw you choosing Prince Narula as your biggest competition. What was the reason behind that?

Everyone was a competition for me in the journey. All of them have already been on the show while I am the new one. As for Prince, he has been on the show, and even won it. He knows the game quite well and definitely holds a chance in the show.

Now that you’ve successfully attempted a season, will you be open to being the gang leader again?

Definitely. I really had a great time and I would love to do this again.

Advertising

Roadies Real Heroes airs every Sunday at 7 pm on MTV.