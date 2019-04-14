Road to Game of Throne season 8: Bran Stark’s journey

Brandon Stark, called Bran, was a cheerful, lovable noble born kid when we saw him for the first time. He wanted to be a knight. Fate, however, had other plans for him. He was pushed from the window of a chamber in Winterfell by Jaime Lannister when he discovered the Lannister twins in the act.

Although he survived, he was left crippled in his both legs, forever destined to be dependent on others for moving around. He did, however, begin to get strange dreams. It was a Three-Eyed Crow, calling for him.

Bran did not understand the message after he was left alone in Winterfell and the castle was sacked by treacherous Theon Greyjoy. Bran was accompanied by Hodor and the Reed siblings — Jojen and Meera. It was Jojen who told Bran the meaning of his dreams. He also made Bran aware of his abilities.

Apparently, Bran has powers to warg into animals, which means he could control animals like wolves as if he was inhabiting their bodies. Jojen said such people are called wargs. But he also said Bran can also do what nobody can do anywhere: he can warg into humans, which was thought impossible.

Bran travelled with Jojen and Meera to the North, to meet the Three-Eyed Raven. They crossed paths with Jon and wildings as they were planning the attack on Castle Black, though Bran was up in a tower, and Jon did not meet his brother.

Bran and others crossed the Wall and after an encounter with the Wights, met the last surviving Children of the Forest. There Bran met the Third-Eye Raven. He was a man who had once been a Targaryen bastard Brynden Rivers, but now was half-man half-tree.

Bran learnt the arts of warging and more from Rivers. Like, seeing anywhere and at any time. He was virtually omniscient, like a god. Night King and his White Walkers invaded their hideout and Rivers, the Children, Bran’s direwolf Summer, and Hodor had to sacrifice themselves so that Bran could escape.

Now that Rivers was dead, Bran is the new Three-Eyed Raven. Gaining this title lost him the power of sentiment and emotion. Now, he is a stoic saint like person, probably because he knows too much about the hearts of men and women of Westeros.

Bran got back into the realm and ended up at Winterfell. He and Samwell Tarly discovered Jon’s true parentage. Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and the heir to the Iron Throne.

It would be interesting to see how does Bran counter the Night King and his inexorable Army of the Dead in the final season. There is a theory stating that Bran is the Night King. We do not think it is true, but there does seem to be some connection between the two nevertheless.

Game of Thrones season 8 returns on April 15 in India. It will be telecast on Star World.