RJ Malishka in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

The tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to roll soon. The Rohit Shetty hosted series will be shot in Bulgaria this year. Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that popular radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa will be one of the contestants this season.

A source shared, “The makers are currently in the final stage of casting. The popularity of the show in the last few seasons has increased the expectations in terms of contestants. The makers want an interesting bag of contestants from all fields for the show. Malishka is not only fun and entertaining but she could also emerge as a strong contestant. The deal is almost finalised and the channel should be making an announcement soon.”

A few weeks back, we also reported that Bollywood singer Shaan will be one of the contestants. Other celebrities who are said to be participating in the show are television actors Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Kavita Kaushik, Pooja Banerjee, Amruta Khanvilker, choreographer Dharmesh Yelende and comedian Balraj Sayal. The team would fly off to Bulgaria for the shoot in a few weeks, though the show will launch early next year.

Malishka Mendonsa is a popular voice on the radio. While she is based in Mumbai, she has a national fan following. The RJ has earlier participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and has also been associated with multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. Malishka has also appeared in films like Lage Raho Munnabhai and Tumhari Sulu. She had also trained Vidya Balan for her role as a radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu.

Adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi launched in India in 2006. Akshay Kumar hosted the first two seasons, followed by Priyanka Chopra in the third season. While Akshay came back for the fourth installment, Rohit succeeded him for the next few seasons, with Arjun Kapoor taking charge in the seventh season.

While the last season of the show was won by Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit were announced as the runners up.