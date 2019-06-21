Riverdale season 4 to have Luke Perry tribute episode

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of American drama series Riverdale, has confirmed that an episode of season four will pay tribute to the actor Luke Perry.

Perry passed away in March at the age of 52 a week after he suffered a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.

Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Twitter, “Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ❤️🏆💎👨🏻‍💻.”

Aguirre-Sacasa had previously said that the series will acknowledge Perry’s passing in the narrative of the show.

Riverdale airs on Netflix in India.