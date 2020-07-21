Actor KJ Apa breaks down after removing ‘shard of metal’ from his eye

KJ Apa got his eye injured after a metal piece got stuck in it. (Photo: KJ Apa/Instagram) KJ Apa got his eye injured after a metal piece got stuck in it. (Photo: KJ Apa/Instagram)

Riverdale actor KJ Apa had a dreadful experience recently after ‘a shard of metal’ got stuck in his eye.

The 23-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen struggling with something stuck in his left eye. “A shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball,” wrote Apa along with the video.

Though initially, he is all jovial about it and tells his friends that this video will show his “bad side”, soon he realises the severity of it.

KJ Apa’s friend and celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman tries to help remove the piece from his eye with a cotton swab. After he fails, Apa tries to remove it himself and freaks out after seeing the debris stuck in his eye.

“You should consult a doctor,” suggests Schneidman but Apa insists on doing it himself since he has “to work tomorrow”. As soon as the piece is out from his eye and he learns it is a metal piece, Apa freaks out. “It has actually punctured my eye,” he tells Schneidman who checks for more metal pieces in Apa’s eye.

Breaking into tears, Apa exclaims, “That is a hole in my eye,” and his friend who was recording the video consoles him and asks him to not “freak out”.

