Rithvik Dhanjani: We need to stop judging and genuinely care about each other

Rithvik Dhanjani took to Instagram to share a video about mental health, stressing on the need to be kinder towards each other. Rithvik Dhanjani took to Instagram to share a video about mental health, stressing on the need to be kinder towards each other.

The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entertainment industry in shock. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. His death has sparked fresh discussions about mental health.

Popular television actor Rithvik Dhanjani took to Instagram to share a video about mental health, stressing on the need to be kinder towards each other.

He started the video by sharing that one shouldn’t forget the true meaning of rest in peace. “Let the person be in peace. Let his family and friends mourn in peace,” shared Dhanjani talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Incidentally, it was Pavitra Rishta that made stars out of both Sushant Singh Rajput and Rithvik Dhanjani. The latter joined the show much later after Rajput’s exit, and was the new face of the show post one of its leaps. While Rajput quit the show to pave his way into Bollywood, Dhanjani went on to work in several serials, web series and reality shows.

Stating that the fake sense of care is not helping those coming to terms with the death of a colleague, Rithvik Dhanjani said, “It’s funny how suddenly people have realised that they are going to be there. aise zameer kaise jaag gaya? I too have been getting these messages. I don’t need it. The one who needed it didn’t have it. And somewhere we are all culprits that we couldn’t be there when we could have been.”

The actor also asked everyone to take a second before judging people. “It has become a minuscule form of gossip,” while adding that words could affect someone drastically. “Let’s all become more human. Stop judging people and start to genuinely care about each other,” he added.

Rithvik Dhanjani shared that the ones who take their life, do try to reach out for help in their own way and language, but there are very few who care to hear. “We talk about lending our ears but do we even understand what listening is all about. Most of us just want to talk and not hear. The person who is in their own prison cell, it’s difficult for them to speak out in the first place,” he shared.

Emphasising on the importance of kindness, the actor added, “We need to be kinder to each other. We need to be there for each other. When I say each other, I don’t mean your entire WhatsApp contact list. I don’t mean anyone that you have just not met in years. Someone you usually wouldn’t care about, and suddenly an incident like this happens, and then you wake up and drop in a text. That is not how it works. It is just as simple as going out there. It is about going out there and finding someone close to you, someone who would be able to hear you out or someone you can speak with. Stop being judgemental. Let people live. Let people breathe.”

Sharing a strong message for everyone going through a tough time, Rithvik Dhanjani said, “Everyone who is going through a struggle, remember, you are not alone. And trust me, it’s okay to be not okay. Don’t get affected by the fake sense of friendship. You just need one true friend, companion, sibling or teacher who is there to hear you. Just find that person.”

“As for the others, let’s all start listening. Let’s be there for each other. Let’s all be more kind. The world needs it right now. Also, the one who has left, don’t go about making speculations and judgements about them,” he concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd