Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi shared their love story on ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’

Popular television couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who won millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry on small screen, were seen together sharing their love story on Bindass’ show ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.

Talking about her experience while shooting for the show, Asha Negi said, “Shooting for Yeh Hai Aashiqui brought all those beautiful memories back to life. Rithvik and I are fortunate enough that we could immortalize our love story through Yeh Hai Aashiqui. It feels very special, knowing that we can relive our story whenever we want to.”

