Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi shared their love story on ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were seen together sharing their love story on Bindass’ show 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2015 7:56:31 pm
Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Yeh hai Aashiqui, Rithvik Dhanjani Asha Negi, Rithvik Asha, Rithvik Dhanjani yeh Hai Aashiqui, Asha Negi Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Yeh hai Aashiqui Title track, Entertainment news Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi sizzled the television screen on the romantic title track of ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ and the show witnessed the love story of the most popular real life couple on small screen.
Related News

Popular television couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who won millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry on small screen, were seen together sharing their love story on Bindass’ show ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.

Rithvik and Asha sizzled the television screen on the romantic title track of ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ and the show witnessed the love story of the most popular real life couple on small screen.

Talking about her experience while shooting for the show, Asha Negi said, “Shooting for Yeh Hai Aashiqui brought all those beautiful memories back to life. Rithvik and I are fortunate enough that we could immortalize our love story through Yeh Hai Aashiqui. It feels very special, knowing that we can relive our story whenever we want to.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now