Rithvik Dhanjani and Shikhar Dhawan recreate Shehnaaz Gill’s “Tuada Kutta Tommy” video

Fans and celebrities are sharing their version of the "Tuada Kutta Tommy" video. (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Yashraj Mukhate/Instagram)

Musician and viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate recently released “Tuada Kutta Tommy”, a mashup with Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue from Bigg Boss 13, and in no time, it went viral. Now, fans and celebrities are sharing their version of the “Tuada Kutta Tommy” video.

After Raveena Tandon, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and television actor Rithvik Dhanjani are the latest ones to recreate “Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta”.

Shikhar Dhawan’s video features the star player doing bhangra with his two dogs. Known to be quite an entertainer in the national team, Dhawan is seen having fun mouthing the viral dialogue.

As for Rithvik Dhanjani, the small screen star was quite creative with the editing of his video. Dancing with one of his friends, Dhanjani had a gala time as his furballs also joined him in the hilarious video. Posting the clip, he wrote that he may have been late to join the trend, but Yashraj Mukhate’s tunes gets into his veins and makes him dance.

“Tuada Kutta Tommy” features footage from Bigg Boss 13 where Shehnaaz Gill is seen cribbing about how her feelings are never reciprocated by other contestants. Mukhate added a clip of Shah Rukh Khan beating the drum in Mohabbatein.

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon was one of the first celebrities to share her version of “Tuada Kutta Tommy”. Calling Yashraj Mukhate and Shehnaaz Gill terrific, Raveena mentioned that she never wanted to rock to a dhol beat as she did upon hearing “Tuada Kutta Tommy”. While Mukhate replied that seeing her perform on his creation made his day, it was an unbelievable moment for Gill. Sharing Tandon’s video on her page, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant wrote, “When the iconic @officialraveenatandon ji does this! Someone pls pinch me, I can’t believe it.”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, and choreographers Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan also attempted a live version of the song during a recent get-together.