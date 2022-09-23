scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh says he asked for a Plan C after reading the script of Plan A Plan B, leaves Kapil Sharma laughing. Watch

Kapil Sharma will welcome Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia to his comedy show as they promote Plan A Plan B.

riteish deshmukhRiteish Deshmukh will next be seen in Plan A Plan B. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma will soon host Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia on his comedy show as they promote their upcoming film Plan A Plan B. The promo for the episode has Kapil asking Riteish if the makers did not have faith in Plan A so they made a Plan B, to which Riteish says that after hearing the script, he asked for a Plan C.

Kapil sang a song to welcome Tamannaah, which had Riteish asking for a welcome song too. Kapil then broke into a tragic sad song and left everyone rolling on the floor laughing.

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show recently returned to television after a long hiatus. The team of the show was on tour in USA, Canada and Australia. Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar are no longer a part of the show’s cast.

Chandan told Pinkvilla, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.” Krushna also spoke to the media and said that contrary to the rumors, there are no differences between him and Kapil and he will return on the show at some point. “There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again,” he said. Srishty Rode, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski have joined the new season of the show.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...
Also Read |Chup movie review: The mix of menace and romance starts and stays uneasy

Apart from his television show, Kapil will soon be seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato that recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival. Here, Kapil plays a food delivery partner. Talking about casting Kapil, Nandita told The Hindu, “With all his success, Kapil is certainly not an ordinary person, but when he spoke I could tell he was coming from a genuine place. He was still not affected, and quintessentially represents an ordinary person.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 01:05:30 pm
Next Story

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reveal their most memorable matches against Roger Federer

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement