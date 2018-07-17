Rita Bhaduri dead: Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Rubina Dilaik offer condolences

Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri passed away on Tuesday morning Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri passed away on Tuesday morning

Actor Rita Bhaduri, last seen in television show Nimki Mukhiya as Imarti Devi, passed away on Tuesday morning. The unfortunate news of her demise was shared first by Raazi actor Shishir Sharma on Facebook. He wrote, “We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday at 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma…” Later he told indianexpress.com, “She had been ailing for a while now and was hospitalised 10 days before her demise.”

A number of celebrities since then have come forward and offered their condolences. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted his condolences as well. He shared a post which read, “She was part of so many films that I grew up on. Will always remember her for the warmth in her smile & her performances. Condolences to the family & loved ones. RIP #RitaBadhuri ji.”

Singer Anup Jalota also shared how taken aback he was by the news and tweeted, “Really saddened by this news… may her soul rest in peace #RitaBhaduri.”

Fanney Khan actor Anil Kapoor, who had worked with Rita Bhaduri in films such as Beta and Viraasat, tweeted a post that said, “#RitaBhaduri was one of the finest actresses that #FTII gave us. I had the honour of working with her in Ghar Ho to Aisa, Beta & Viraasat & I’m really saddened to hear about her passing…She will be dearly missed by her friends, family & fans…”

Shararat actor Shruti Seth expressed her sadness at the news as well and tweeted, “RIP #RitaBhaduri mam. Thank you for all the years of entertainment. May you shine with the stars now.”

Kumkum actor Juhi Parmar shared her experience of working with the late actor and said, “I called her Rita Maa. She was such an adorable person and am completely heartbroken at this news. Even today, the entire team is like one big happy family. I just can’t believe that she has left us. I am not in town and it feels terrible that I won’t be able to see her for the last time. I still can’t stop crying thinking about her.”

The lead actor of Kumkum, Hussain Kuwajerwala added, “Such news takes time to settle down. She was so loved by everyone around and that is because she gave so much to everyone. I have learnt a lot from her professionally and personally. Our bond was nothing different than what it was on screen. She would appreciate us when we did something good and guide us when we went wrong. Come what may, she would always be in a jovial mood, live life and make every moment count. I hope and pray that she is in a more peaceful place now. Will miss my Dadi Maa.”

Shiwani Chakraborty, who plays Rekha in Nimki Mukhiya, said, “I will really miss her. More than a co-actor, she was a great human being. She was a warm person and her smile was so vibrant. We used to talk for hours. I have learnt lot of things from her. One primary teaching being that you need to always be positive. She loved her work and encouraged us to do the same. It’s a really sad news for the entire team.”

Indraneil Mukherjee, known for his roles in shows such as Tumhari Paakhi and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, said, ” It’s really sad that she’s not with us anymore and I know everyone from Nimki Mukhiya is grieving. Unfortunately, I did not have too many scenes with her so didn’t get to shoot with her regularly. But from whatever time I got to spend, I always felt she was an inherently happy person. Always full of positive energy, always smiling.”

Television star Rubina Dilaik, who had shared screen space with the veteran actor in Choti Bahu, told indianexpress.com, “We have not only lost a beautiful soul, a warm-hearted person but also a gem of an artist. The Choti Bahu team was planning to meet her. But due to our work schedules, we did not manage. Today morning, when the news came, my heart sank with regret. I so wished I could have met her once. I will never forget the taste of her dhoklas. She used to religiously make it every month for the entire unit.”

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who played her daughter on Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, told indianexpress.com, “Very sad to hear about the passing of Rita Bhaduri. Over the years we had regained touch on facebook. She was a fine actor and a kind soul.”

