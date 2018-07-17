Actor Rita Bhaduri passes away

Rita Bhaduri was 63. Rita Bhaduri was 63.

Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri passed away on Tuesday morning. The actor, who was last seen as Imarti Devi in Star Bharat’s TV show Nimki Mukhiya, was 62.

Raazi actor Shishir Sharma took to his Facebook account to share the news of her demise. He wrote, “We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday at 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma…”

In her over three decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Rita acted in over 70 movies like Raja, Julie, Beta, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, and 30 TV shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi and many others.

If reports are to be believed, Rita was suffering from a serious kidney ailment.

