Rising Star Season 3 finale: Here’s when and where you can catch the musical reality show

The third season of the popular singing reality show Rising Star will have its finale tonight. The show is hosted by Udit Narayan’s son and singer Aditya Narayan and Diljit Dosanjh, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan are the judges.

The show’s format is based on the Israeli singing competition HaKokhav HaBa and allows the audiences to vote for their favourite contestants live (the show is filmed live). It premiered on March 16 this year.

In the grand finale, four contestants Aftaab Singh, Diwakar Sharma, Sanjay Satheesh and Abhishek Saraph will vie for the first place.

The grand finale will have Shahid Kapoor and Udit Narayan as guests. Both stars will also entertain the audience and viewers through their performances. While Udit will sing his popular duet songs like “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” and “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” and will introduce all the contestants in a musical way, Shahid, who will soon appear in Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake Kabir Singh, will present enthralling dance performances.

Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan will sing each other’s songs in their own unique styles. We will also get a look at each contestant’s journey throughout the show that has led them to the finale.

If you are wondering when and where to watch the finale, we are here to help. The finale episode will be telecast live on Colors at 9 pm. But if you miss it somehow, you can still watch it on Viacom 18’s streaming service Voot, where it appears after the episode is already aired on Colors, usually the next day.