Rising Star Season 3 finale LIVE UPDATES: Diwakar Sharma croons “Bulleya”

Rising Star season 3’s finale is currently underway. The singing reality show has been on air for nearly three months. It premiered on March 16 earlier this year. The show is hosted by Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan (Udit Narayan’s son). Music director-singer Shankar Mahadevan, singer Neeti Mohan and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh are the judges on the show.
Amid the crowded musical reality show market, Rising Star has managed to distinguish itself due to its unique format.
The reality show follows the format of the Israeli singing competition HaKokhav HaBa in that audiences can vote for their favourite contestants through Voot even as the show is on air. The original Israeli version has also spawned adaptations in US, UK, Canada, Germany, Russia, Argentina, Hungarian, Greek, Indonesia among others.
Aftab Singh, Diwakar Sharma, Sanjay Sateesh and Abhishek Saraf will fight to get the winner’s trophy tonight. The producers have invited Udit Narayan and Shahid Kapoor as special guests for the episode.
The two celebrities will entertain viewers with their performances. Udit Narayan will introduce all the contestants in a musical fashion. Then, he will sing a couple of his songs with Neeti Mohan like “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”, “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast” and so on. Udit will also join Shankar Mahadevan and the two legendary singers of Bollywood will sing each other’s popular songs.
Shahid Kapoor will give a ‘dhamakedaar’ performance. There will also be various acts like shadow act, laser lights show, lyrical dancing, which will trace the journey of all the four final contestants.
Diwakar Sharma-Sanjay Sateesh's friendship
Diwakar Sharma's good friend Sanjay Sateesh will perform next. A special video is being screened celebrating their friendship. Diwakar and Sanjay open up about how important they are for each other. The besties also say that there's no competition between them. They also say that they will miss each other post the show. Sanjay and Diwakar also take some friendship vows that will help them stay connected always.
Diwakar Sharma's performance gets him 91% votes
Diwakar Sharma's performance gets him 91% votes. Diwakar, who already won maximum 'tutaris' from judge Shankar Mahadevan, once again gets the special recognition for his heart-rendering act. But will Diwakar's 91% help him win a spot on the golden chair? Only the other performances will tell.
Diwakar Sharma croons “Bulleya”
Aditya Narayan speaks to Diwakar Sharma's father, who urges fans to vote for him. He also says that winning Rising Star would become a turning point in Diwakar's life. As viewers login to vote, Diwakar croons “Bulleya” in the first round.
Feel Crew showcases Diwakar's journey
The first contestant to perform is Diwakar Sharma. But before that popular dance troupe Feel Crew showcases Diwakar's journey through an emotional act. The performance leaves everyone moved while Diwakar gears up to take the stage.
Judges will only have 3 percent votes
Host Aditya Narayan announces the first round of finale, where the contestants will perform to reach the golden chair. Only two contestants will reach to the next level, while two will get eliminated in this round. The judges will only have 3 percent votes with them individually.
Udit and Aditya Narayan perform
Udit Narayan makes an entry singing his son's song “Tattad Tattad”. The father-son duo performs the powerful song. Udit also pulls his son's leg.
Udit Narayan is here!
Aditya Narayan introduces the special guest Udit Narayan onto the show. Aditya mimics his father Udit, which gets him lot of appreciation from the audience.
Rising Star Season 3 finale begins
Host Aditya Narayan greets the audience. The finalists come on stage to perform "Khali Bali" and other popular songs. It is a grand opening act.
Rising Star Season 3 finale voting
Colors TV tweeted, "Janta, you have a very important role to play tonight on the #RisingStar3GrandFinale. Our experts @neetimohan18, @Shankar_Live & @diljitdosanjh will have only 3% votes tonight. That means 91% of the votes are with you! Log on to @justvoot at 9 pm to make sure your vote counts"
Diwakar Sharma's journey so far
Here is a look at the journey of Rising Star 3 finalist Diwakar Sharma.
Aftab Singh's journey so far
Here is a look at the journey of Rising Star 3 finalist Aftab Singh.