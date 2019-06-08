Rising Star Season 3 finale LIVE UPDATES: Diwakar Sharma croons “Bulleya”

Rising Star season 3’s finale is currently underway. The singing reality show has been on air for nearly three months. It premiered on March 16 earlier this year. The show is hosted by Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan (Udit Narayan’s son). Music director-singer Shankar Mahadevan, singer Neeti Mohan and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh are the judges on the show.

Amid the crowded musical reality show market, Rising Star has managed to distinguish itself due to its unique format.

The reality show follows the format of the Israeli singing competition HaKokhav HaBa in that audiences can vote for their favourite contestants through Voot even as the show is on air. The original Israeli version has also spawned adaptations in US, UK, Canada, Germany, Russia, Argentina, Hungarian, Greek, Indonesia among others.

Aftab Singh, Diwakar Sharma, Sanjay Sateesh and Abhishek Saraf will fight to get the winner’s trophy tonight. The producers have invited Udit Narayan and Shahid Kapoor as special guests for the episode.

The two celebrities will entertain viewers with their performances. Udit Narayan will introduce all the contestants in a musical fashion. Then, he will sing a couple of his songs with Neeti Mohan like “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”, “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast” and so on. Udit will also join Shankar Mahadevan and the two legendary singers of Bollywood will sing each other’s popular songs.

Shahid Kapoor will give a ‘dhamakedaar’ performance. There will also be various acts like shadow act, laser lights show, lyrical dancing, which will trace the journey of all the four final contestants.