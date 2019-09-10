Righteous Gemstones renewed for second season by HBO

HBO has renewed its comedy series Righteous Gemstones for season two.

The show is currently in the middle of its first season.

The series focuses on a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of “deviance, greed, and charitable work”.

Danny McBride is the creator of the series, and also stars in it alongside John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams.

McBride directed the pilot, while Jody Hill and David Gordon Green divided the remaining eight episodes of the season.

“Danny, Jody and David are among our favourite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm. We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement to Variety.