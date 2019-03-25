Ridhima Pandit: I am not a funny person in real life

Television star Ridhima Pandit may have lost the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 title but she has been winning accolades for her prank skills in Khatra Khatra Khatra. The 33-year-old made her television debut with Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant playing a robo-bahu. She also showcased her anchoring skills in Dance Champions.

Advertising

Ridhima recently sat down for an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com. She talked about Khatra Khatra Khatra, acing the comedy genre and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What made you sign another reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Bharti and Haarsh. They are completely responsible for me taking this thing up. I was on the verge of signing something else when they called me. They really felt that I could add value to the show. We have really spent a lot of time with each other. And this show requires that innate comic timing.

Advertising

You managed to reach the finals of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Did you ever expect to reach there?

Honestly, I was the underdog of the show. The journey helped me realise I have more to me. Before flying off to Argentina, I had a fight with my sister, who felt I would only last for four episodes. I promised myself that I will at least manage half way. But as each day passed, I was surprised and proud of myself. The audience gets to see it episode-wise but we used to shoot three-four tasks each day. It really got physically and mentally quite taxing.

Coming to back to your latest project, you are attempting comedy again after Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant. Did you always have an interest in the genre?

I am not a funny person in real life. My friends don’t even laugh at my jokes. They are always complaining that I am so irritating. Honestly, Sridevi has always been my inspiration when it comes to comedy. And when I have to be all glamorous, it is Madhuri Dixit. I just copy these two divas. When you grow up watching these actors, you somehow adapt their traits in your personality also.

Rajni_Kant was quite a different show for a newcomer. Was the wait to get the perfect role difficult?

I won’t say it was difficult. It was all about getting the right role at the right time. I started acting very late but I feel that even if I had started earlier, I wouldn’t have gotten what I have now. It was a tough time. But I trust God and I got to make my debut with such a unique show. I really feel one has to work hard, it will take you places.

You have done fiction as well as reality, which genre do you enjoy more?

I am an actor at heart. All of this is new to me. I understand that non-fiction has more reach when it comes to audience. Also, it gives actors time for friends and family. But I miss the daily connect and popularity Rajni had.

What’s next on the cards?

I have been approached for a few web shows. Also, there are a lot of daily soap meetings that needs to be done. God has been kind and I wish to get busier.

Creatively produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Khatra Khatra Khatra also features Bharti Singh, Aly Goni and Vikas Gupta among others.