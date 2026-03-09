Ridhima Pandit files lawsuit against Vanshaj Singh over alleged online threats; latter calls this a ‘movement’

Actor Ridhima Pandit has filed a lawsuit against digital creator Vanshaj Singh after allegedly receiving online threats from his fans. According to reports, supporters of the 22-year-old creator have been sending threatening messages to the actor, including death threats, threats of sexual violence, and a barrage of abusive comments. It is alleged that Vanshaj’s actions on social media were responsible for his fans trolling the actress. Through her legal team, Ridhima has sought strict action against those responsible for the alleged online harassment and threats.

The issue reportedly began after the two had a heated confrontation on the reality show The 50. Following the incident, Ridhima accused Vanshaj of cyber harassment and lodged a complaint with the cyber police. Reacting to the news, Ridima’s team told Zoom that the “news is accurate and the process is currently in motion.”

Vanshaj’s reply to the legal notice

After receiving the legal notice, Vanshaj Singh took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to react to the development. In a post that many interpreted as a warning, he wrote: “Dear Ridhima Pandit, you have no concept of the forces you have just set in motion.”

He also shared screenshots of the legal notice on his Instagram Stories. One of the messages from Ridhima’s lawyer read: “Please note that I am forwarding herewith a legal notice dated March 8, 2026, issued on behalf of my client Ridhima Pandit.” Reacting to it, Vanshaj wrote, “She could have just texted me. This will make it worse,” adding a series of laughing emojis.

In another Instagram Story, the creator wrote: “They can’t and won’t shut me down ever. I speak for myself and for my people. Come try me, all of you at once!”

What sparked the issue?

Vanshaj Singh, who was eliminated from the show on the very first day, was later brought back and has since been involved in multiple controversies. He has previously made headlines for his harsh remarks about senior actors. At one point, he age-shamed actor Karan Patel, calling him “buddha.” In another promo from the show, he was seen in a heated argument with Ridhima Pandit, who called him “badtameez.”

After the spat, Ridhim also blocked Vanshaj on Instagram. This, however, didn’t go down well with the content creator. On Instagram he said: “She believed she could say anything about me without facing consequences because I am just another child, but what she expressed to me is something I cannot overlook. She has blocked me on Instagram, and you all will understand why. I have been playfully trolling until now, but this is a matter I take seriously; until I have treated everything lightly as it was merely for the show, but now I am furious, and these television actors are used to mistreating us creators without any repercussions. I am not just a creator; I represent a whole movement.”