Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Ridhi Dogra pens note after being trolled for Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty’s breakup: ‘ If beating me down helps…’

After Ridhi Dogra posted comments on Raqesh Bapat's photos, his fans, upset by his breakup with Shamita Shetty, trolled her.

August 10, 2022 3:32:18 pm
Raqesh Bapat's former wife Ridhi Dogra penned a note about being trolled by Raqesh-Shamita's fans.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who fell in love during Bigg Boss OTT, recently called it quits. And while fans are yet to come in terms with the breakup, Raqesh’s former wife Ridhi Dogra is facing heavy trolling on social media. Given the two ex-partners share a warm bond, she keeps commenting on his pictures on Instagram. Shamita-Raqesh‘s shippers seem to not take it kindly and trolled her for trying to crawl back in his life. The Married Woman actor had to thus come out clean via a Twitter post.

Penning a long note, Ridhi discussed how ‘nonsense has been spewed’ towards her without any reason. She said that the two have always been friends and thus she has all rights to stand by him. She also mentioned how she feels the trolls are deeply hurt, and she would be happy to hug them to comfort. “It’s not even remotely my circus,” she said, citing being disturbed at being pulled into the matter constantly.

“Ok Guys! I’m seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post our marriage and I stand by ALL my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves. And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars, I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I’m being constantly being pulled into is not even remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity,” Ridhi Dogra wrote.

 

The actor further mentioned how she is happy to help if all this beating down helps them channelise their hurt. She wrote, “I truly want to send you all love and healing. But Of course… After this explanation (that I honestly don’t need to give but I’m doing it so you all get peace), if you still want to continue being negative And If beating me down helps you Channelize your hurt I’m happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all.”

Fans were still not happy with the clarification as they called her an ‘attention seeker’. A follower wrote, “@iRidhiDogra I think you did something that’s why they are trolling you without reason no one will troll you. You already divorced raqesh but you are doing such activities people notice about you then they are doing it. You are lying or not time will tell them.” While some were upset about how she mentioned the negativity coming to her cause of Raqesh, a few stood in support of her. A fan wrote, “Some people are filled with nothing but hatered ignore them we know your intentions are pure.”

Last month, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat announced their separation on social media. Sharing an Instagram story, she wrote, “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all.”

Soon after, Raqesh too posted a note on his Instagram story, that read, “I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you.”

