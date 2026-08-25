Rhiya Ahir, who blocked police van during NEET protest, eyes spot in Salman’s Bigg Boss 20

The power is back in the hands of the audience. Following its debut last season, JioHotstar and Colors TV has brought back ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ for Bigg Boss 20, continuing to find new ways for viewers to actively shape the Bigg Boss experience. Returning for Season 20, ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ puts the audience back in the driving seat, with viewers deciding which contender receives the ‘Vardaan of an Extra Jeevan Daan’, and steps into the Bigg Boss house.

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan announced that he’s giving the audience the power to choose one out of two contenders, who will go head-to-head for a single spot on the show. Voting is now open exclusively on the JioHotstar app, and will remain live until September 2, 11:59 pm. The winner will be revealed during the grand premiere on September 6, when Salman will welcome the audience’s choice into the house.

Who are the two contenders?

The two contenders that Salman Khan revealed in the promo are Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill.

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Rhiya, a Mumbai-based actor, recently gained nationwide attention during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in the city last month. A picture of her single-handedly blocking a Mumbai Police van, holding detained protesters, while braving the Mumbai rains, went viral.

Sharing her excitement about the fan-driven battle, Rhiya said in a statement, “To become a part of the Bigg Boss house through ‘Fan Ka Faisla’ is just the perfect setup. In a season built around ‘Tathas-two’, it’s all about double the stakes and zero compromise. I’m not someone who backs down under pressure or sugar-coats the truth. I’m coming in with sharp instincts, clear opinions, and a drive to compete at full force. The audience holds the ultimate ‘Vardaan’ to grant this entry, and I know they recognize genuinity when they see it. With my new big national family by my side, let’s make this happen and take over the house on night one.”

The other contender, Love Gill, is a Punjabi model and actor. She first turned heads through her appearance in Karan Aujla’s 2019 Punjabi music video “Facts.” Hailing from Amritsar, she went on to make her film debut with the 2021 Punjabi comedy Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshaan, and her small screen debut with the 2023 Punjabi show Tu Patang Main Dor.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi gear up for multi-edition Bigg Boss launch on Sept 6

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Speaking about the chance to enter through fan votes, Love said in a statement, “To have my entry into the house decided directly by the viewers is the ultimate ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ for my journey before the show even kicks off. This season’s ‘Tathas-two’ theme proves that real power lies with the audience, and I’m ready to earn that ‘Vardaan.’ I’m not here to play safe, blend into the background, or hold back who I am. I know the kind of unfiltered energy, honesty, and Punjabi grit I bring to the table. I’m ready to turn up the heat from day one, and I trust the fans to back someone who will keep it completely real. If you want a contestant who will play with total heart, lock in your vote for me.”

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar at 9 pm, and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.