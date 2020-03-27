Renuka Shahane on Ramayana comeback: Maybe DD will now repeat Surabhi also

Surabhi, which aired between 1993–2001, was hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak. (Photo: Renuka Shahane/Facebook and Express Archive Photo) Surabhi, which aired between 1993–2001, was hosted by Renuka Shahane and Siddharth Kak. (Photo: Renuka Shahane/Facebook and Express Archive Photo)

Renuka Shahane went live from The Indian Express Facebook page on Friday. Among several things, she spoke about the importance of self-isolation and reflected on her iconic characters.

Shahane began by saying, “We all should appreciate the steps taken by government, and more so support the service staff around us even after the lockdown ends. This situation is a very difficult time for them in terms of finances. We are privileged that we are spending days comfortable at home. Just that our household chores have increased a bit. But that’s about it. So we should think about the less privileged.”

Renuka Shahane also shared she is writing to keep busy. “Because I am a writer, I am used to staying at home. So whenever I get time, I write. That’s something you can do anywhere. That creative part of my life is going on. The rare thing for me is today, even my kids and my husband are at home with me. Otherwise, I am a home-lover. So, this lockdown suits me,” she said.

Shahane shared her excitement about 1980s iconic show Ramayana making a comeback on Doordarshan. The actor also picked the shows she’d like to see on television again. “Welcome Ramayana! Because of the lockdown, shootings are suspended so nothing new is getting produced. Like I’ve heard this several times even about Surabhi that why doesn’t it make a comeback. Maybe Doordarshan will now repeat Surabhi also. Siddharth Kak and I did that show for ten years. Obviously, there are a lot of episodes which DD can rerun. It did air Circus again. I would love to see Malgudi Days for instance or Buniyaad, Hum Log, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Karamchand, Tamas. There are so many shows which continue to stay in our minds even after so many years. So I’d love if they come back. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

The actor revealed the character she loved portraying on screen. “I loved playing Pooja in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. But before that, I loved Priya from Imtihaan because she was an ordinary girl who finds a lot of strength inside her. Her character development is something I loved. I also like Shivani from Sailaab because it was a character different from me. I loved Dr. Kavita Gowda in Starting Troubles. My character in What the Folks is also a very modern mother-in-law. These are my favourite characters.”

Renuka Shahane has shared screen space with several actors on the small screen. She, however, reminiscenced working with Shah Rukh Khan in Circus (1989). “He is a fantastic co-actor. The kind of energy he has, he also inspires others. He will do anything that the director tells him. In fact, I have seen him working at a stretch of even 36 hours and never complaining. And the other excellent point about him is he does not discriminate between a spot boy and a producer. He treats everybody with respect.”

A still from Sailaab starring Renuka Shahane and Sachin Khedekar. (Photo: Express Archives) A still from Sailaab starring Renuka Shahane and Sachin Khedekar. (Photo: Express Archives)

Lastly, when she was asked how important was it for a celebrity to be vocal on social media, Shahane said, “As a celebrity, I have a voice. I feel one has to be responsible because there is a huge amount of love that we get for the work we do. We aren’t doctors and army people. We are not fighting on the border. We are not doing any such thing and yet there are things that we have acted in, which has changed people’s lives. So I think there’s a lot of responsibility. Hence we must support good causes. We must stand up for the underprivileged. We must raise our voice against injustice.”

She added, “But I must also make a distinction that not all people want to share their opinion. We must allow celebrities to also not have a voice. Maybe they only want to talk about their work. That’s perfectly fine. It’s a personality or how you are brought up or what you want to do in a society which governs whether you will be vocal on social media or not. And I think that choice should be left to them.”

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd