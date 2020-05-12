PLAYLIST: Top 10 episodes of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal

Saif Ali Khan appeared with ex-wife Amrita Singh on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. (Express archive photo) Saif Ali Khan appeared with ex-wife Amrita Singh on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. (Express archive photo)

For the pre-millennial Indian audience that grew up believing the myth around its favourite stars, the 1997 Star World show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, featuring up-and-close interactions with celebrities, meant discovering their idols all over again.

Even for today’s audience, which is constantly bombarded with the cacophony of various talk shows, the five-season-long series is still a gift. Its novelty and thus recall value lie in the host, actor Simi Garewal’s intimate, almost meditative style of conducting long-form interviews of stars from different walks of life.

From Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani to Jayalalithaa and Benazir Bhutto, the talk show saw the biggest celebrities opening up about their beginnings, unfulfilled dreams and more.

Here’s a list of 10 episodes from Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, which serve as the perfect sweet and slow-burning nostalgia you can escape into with your favourites.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

2. Amitabh Bachchan and family

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

3. Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh

4. Sushmita Sen and daughter Renee

5. Aishwarya Rai

6. Dev Anand

7. Rekha

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

8. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Part 1

Part 2

9. Jayalalithaa

10. Benazir Bhutto

Happy watching!

