Rendezvous With Simi Garewal to come back with a new season

If you are a 90s kid, you’ll definitely remember Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. The actor-turned-host’s dreamy series gave a sneak-peek into the lives of distinguished personalities, even before the trend of chat shows began in India. And now, the popular talk show is set to make a comeback soon.

Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Simi Garewal said, “We are working on the deal. It’s a bit premature right now. It’s going to happen but will take a couple of months. Let me inform you the moment it’s all locked in.”

While the new season of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal is said to stream on Simi Garewal’s YouTube channel, industry insiders tell us that it could even be acquired by a TV channel or streaming platform.

As per reports in Mid Day, Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone could open the show for Garewal. This would be the couple’s first televised interview after tying the knot. The iconic yesteryear actor told the tabloid, “I have never revealed names till I’ve shot the episode. But I’ll reveal this- Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for Rendezvous.

Set in an all-white picturesque setup, guests got into a ‘rendezvous’ with Simi, who got them to open up about their lives and relationship effortlessly. The format, which had a dignified interpersonal conversation was much lauded. And as per Simi Garewal, she would like to retain the heart-to-heart conversation format. “Why would I change the format [to include] more gossip and games? People resort to games when they cannot make a conversation. It’s an easy way out! No research needed! [But] Rendezvous is about getting to ‘know’ the person. I get many messages from viewers saying they are tired of the present format of talk shows,” she told the tabloid.

The long-running show has seen the biggies of films, sports, business world, striking a conversation with the ‘The lady in white’. The most iconic episodes of ‘Rendezvous With Simi Garewal’ featured Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan, Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Dev Anand, Jackie Chan, Benazir Bhutto, Kapil Dev, Ratan Tata among more. The English-talk show aired for five seasons with almost 140 episodes.

Simi Garewal also started another chat show India’s Most Desirable in 2011. The host interviewed only eligible singles from Bollywood, sports, business and media about their ‘ideal and desirable beaus’.