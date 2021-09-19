Remo D’souza shares wife Lizelle’s transformation photo, Varun Dhawan says ‘Wow’

Remo D’souza posted an appreciation post for his wife Lizelle. On Sunday, Remo shared a collage of two photos that traced Lizelle’s weight loss journey. Praising her hardwork, Remo said that Lizelle inspired him. “It takes a lot of hard work to get there , but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have see @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND , you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you , you are stronger than me , you inspire me :) love you,” he wrote as the caption.

Lizelle thanked Remo and many others who motivated her and kept pushing her to take this ride of being fit and healthy. Sharing Remo’s post on her Instagram account, Lizelle wrote, “Aww, I love you. U right it’s all in ur mind ….. wouldn’t be possible without u love and yes @_praveen_nair @maaheknair and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest @nehaketo to keep motivating me.”

Remo and Lizelle’s post received overwhelming response from their friends. Jay Bhanushali said, “Wow superb Lizell.” Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Remo in his ABCD franchise, was amazed at Lizelle’s transformation. In the comment section of the post, the actor wrote, “Wow” with a heart-struck emoji. Aamir Ali said he is proud of Lizelle, called her transformation “Outstanding.”

On the work front, Remo is back with sixth season of Dance+, which will see Salman Yusuf Khan, Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan as the judges. The reality dance show started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from September 14 onwards.