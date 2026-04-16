Remember Ruhi aka Ruhaanika Dhawan from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? She has built a life beyond fame

Remember little Ruhi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? The wide-eyed child who became the emotional heartbeat of Indian television is all grown up—and how. Ruhaanika Dhawan, who first won hearts over 13 years ago, is now 18, pursuing her undergraduate degree—and already a homeowner. Not just any home, but a luxury flat she bought at the age of just 15.

On January 1, 2023, Ruhaanika took to Instagram to share a milestone many only dream of: “Buying a home on my own… This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thankful for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents… I know how blessed I feel to have them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)

The photos captured a warm, elegant space—a beautiful blue sofa set, a wooden table, a striking red jhoomar—and a proud Ruhaanika holding her keys. It wasn’t just a house; it was proof of years of quiet consistency.

Balancing stardom and studies

Despite a successful acting career that began when she was barely 4–5 years old, Ruhaanika Dhawan has remained grounded in one belief: education comes first. Speaking to Hindi Rush, she shared: “I have found a balance in my life where I take out four hours for my studies, and the rest of the time I spend giving auditions or working on brand collaborations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)

Her routine is refreshingly real. She travels to college by local trains—choosing practicality over privilege—to beat Mumbai traffic. “I like to be organised. I have had this habit of balancing things since childhood.”

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Why education still matters to her

In an industry driven by visibility and fame, Ruhaanika’s clarity stands out: “Education is very essential. It should be compulsory that everyone completes at least a basic graduation. There is so much competition… Graduation is the least you can do. God forbid, but if I don’t get acting gigs, at least I will have a backup.”

A new-age creator learning the game

Like many young actors today, Ruhaanika Dhawan is also building her digital presence. She runs a YouTube channel with over 163K subscribers, where she shares everything from fitness routines to makeup tips. While she hasn’t been active recently, her content continues to draw attention.

Her understanding of social media has evolved with time: “I didn’t understand a lot of things because I was very young. My mom used to manage my Instagram. But now I know how to use it. I am managed by an agency, so they guide me. I am still learning.”

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And it’s paying off. “Instagram is bringing me a lot of revenue. Even businesses are earning a lot through this.”

Dreams beyond the ‘child actor’ tag

Ruhaanika Dhawan isn’t content being remembered only as Ruhi; she’s looking ahead to more layered, performance-driven roles. “I want to do very intense roles. Something like what Alia Bhatt did in Darlings. Right now, I am too young, but maybe something like Sacred Games or The Family Man. I want a space where people don’t see me as a commercial actor, but see me for my work.”

And she’s putting in the work—continuing acting classes even after 13 years in the industry.