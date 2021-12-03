scorecardresearch
Rekha steals the limelight at Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma’s reception, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-stars join the fun

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who tied the knot on November 30, hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 3, 2021 6:30:29 pm
neil bhatt, aishwarya sharma, ayesha singhNeil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma recently hosted a reception in Mumbai.

Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who tied the knot earlier this week in Indore, hosted a wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai on Thursday night. Their co-stars from their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were seen having a gala time at the reception. However, the one who was the cynosure of all eyes was Bollywood star Rekha.

As readers would know, the yesteryear actor has been associated with the Star Plus show for a long time. She featured in the first promo which introduced the characters. Recently, when the daily was set for a big twist, it was the Bollywood diva who once again took charge as the narrator.

Rekha was seen posing with the newlyweds at the wedding reception and giving them her blessings. In a viral video, the actor is also seen standing beside Neil, Aishwarya and their family members, and sharing a laugh with them.

Also Read |Inside Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s dreamy wedding

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JK24x7News (@jk24x7news)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @aishwaryaxcharm

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Apart from Rekha, it was Ayesha Singh who stole the limelight at the function. The actor, who plays the female lead on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, was seen happily posing with the couple on the stage. Ayesha picked a grey-sequined lehenga for the reception and wore her hair in a ponytail. Fan clubs posted multiple photos of her clicking selfies with her co-stars from the show.

Have a look at all the photos and videos from Neil-Aishwarya’s reception:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhumika🦋 (@ayesha_x_sairat)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sairat💖 (@ghkkpm_galaxy)

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sairat💖 (@ghkkpm_galaxy)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @syed.yashir_hussain

 

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love while working on Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. After dating for a while, the two got engaged earlier this year in a traditional roka ceremony.

