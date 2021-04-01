Rekha sings and plays dholak on Indian Idol 12, leaves contestants mesmerised. See photos

The special episode 'Mallika-e-ishq Rekha' on Indian Idol 12 will air this weekend on Sony TV. (Photo: PR)

Bollywood icon Rekha will be seen in the upcoming weekend episode of Indian Idol 12. Titled ‘Mallika-e-ishq Rekha’, the episode will be dedicated to the charm and magic of the yesteryear superstar.

The actor joined the team earlier this week to shoot. Dressed in one of her trademark Kanjeevaram sarees, topped with heavy jewellery, Rekha looked ethereal as she sat alongside the judges — Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

As the contestants churned out performances on the diva’s popular songs, she was left touched by the tribute. As the show’s favourite, Uttarakhand’s Pawandeep Rajan crooned “Dekha ek khwaab” and “Humein aur jeene ki”, the actor could not stop gushing over his melodious voice.

As she joined him on stage to bless him, Rekha even mentioned that she wants to adopt him. They also played the dholak together much to the surprise of eyewitnesses.

See photos of Rekha on Indian Idol 12

Rekha enjoyed playing the dholak with Pawandeep on Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR) Rekha enjoyed playing the dholak with Pawandeep on Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR)

Indian Idol 12 will dedicate an episode to Rekha calling it ‘Mallika-e-ishq Rekha’ (Photo: PR) Indian Idol 12 will dedicate an episode to Rekha calling it ‘Mallika-e-ishq Rekha’ (Photo: PR)

Rekha enjoyed a gala time performing with the contestants on Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR) Rekha enjoyed a gala time performing with the contestants on Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR)

While last week, Neha Kakakr and guest Neetu Kapoor had an exchange of ‘shagun‘ and ‘warding off the evil eye’, this time contestant Mohd Danish got the opportunity to be showered with love from Rekha.

After his rocking performance on “Mukaddar ka sikandar” and “Hai naam re”, Rekha could not stop herself, and offered him money as a gesture of ‘shagun’. She even used the same to ward off the evil eye (nazar utarna) for him. The Silsila actor further told him, “Today you performed like an ustad. You have that factor which ustads used to have. God bless you, and keep shining like this. You have a bright future ahead.”

Danish’s parents, who were present on the set, could not stop beaming at their son receiving so much love from the evergreen beauty. The award-winning actor also joined Danish for a musical session on stage, and were soon joined by others too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

While Rekha was left touched by the makers for the special episode, the judges and contestants also had a gala time hearing the fun stories from the actor’s past. Apart from being left in awe of her beauty and poise, they could not stop appreciating her positive personality.