Rekha performs on Salaam-E-Ishq on Dance Deewane 3, Madhuri Dixit whistles to cheer for her

July 18, 2021 1:06:57 pm
Legendary actor Rekha is still magical on-screen, and she proved that when she graced Dance Deewane 3’s special episode on Saturday. The Silsila actor took over the stage to perform on her iconic dance track Salmaan-E-Ishq.
Her performance left the audience, contestants and the judges mesmerised. In fact, during her performance, Madhuri Dixit, one of the judges on the show, was seen cheering on the actor.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the makers of Dance Deewane 3 released a video in which Rekha and Madhuri were seen recreating one of the most popular scenes from Silsila. The scene was originally picturised on Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s characters in the film. In Dance Deewane 3, while Rekha reprised her role, Madhuri was seen getting into the shoes of Jaya’s character.
The iconic scene sure brought back memories for the spectators. Dance Deewane 3 airs on the weekend on Colors TV.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-