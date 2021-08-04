Rekha features in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo, hints at a big twist in Sai-Virat’s lives

Rekha is all set to introduce a big twist on the Star Plus drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The yesteryear star, who was seen promoting the show before its premiere last year, featured in the latest promo.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that in the coming episodes, the lives of Virat (Neil Bhatt), Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma) and Sai (Ayesha Joshi) will be turned upside down with the re-entry of Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh).

“Realising that Patralekha still loves Virat, Samrat will decide to divorce her and move on. Virat, who had promised to be her friend all his life would be left with the responsibility of looking after her, even though he has already fallen in love with Sai. This turmoil of emotions will bring forth some interesting twists in the storyline. Rekha ji, who is the epitome of romance in cinema was thus requested to grace her presence for this special promo,” added the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In the video, we see Rekha looking gorgeous in her Kanjivaram sarees and trademark jhumkas and makeup. She talks about the challenges in love, and how sometimes, responsibility takes over one’s emotions. The social media page of the channel captioned the video, “Farz ke aage ek baar phir majboor khadaa hai pyaar! Ab kya faisla sunaayegi, farz aur mohabbat ki yeh dastaan?” (In front of duty, love is rather torn. What will be the decision, in this story of love and duty?”

Talking about the upcoming storyline and getting Rekha on board, producer Rajesh Ram Singh in a statement shared, “Over a period of time, the love from audience has only grown and people are connecting with the characters and the storyline on an altogether different level. With this upcoming twist, we will be offering our audience another perspective and a peek into the emotional turmoil of our central characters. The promo has also been conceptualized after a lot of thought and Rekha ji has simply made it magical with her presence and top-notch performance.”

Ever since the promo released, fans have been left intrigued by the coming twists. Spellbound by Rekha, the show’s fanclub page wrote, “Best thing about this Promo “Rekha Ji””. However, many upset fans were left lamenting on Sai and Virat facing another challenge in their relationship.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs Monday-Friday, 8 pm on Star Plus.