Having great time working on Legally Blonde 3: Reese Witherspoon

Actor Reese Witherspoon says she is having a “great time” working on the third part of her Legally Blonde franchise.

Advertising

The actor kick-started the series with 2001’s Legally Blonde, where she played the idealistic Elle Woods who follows her boyfriend to a law school in order to win him back.

Witherspoon said the script was in place but the team is yet to start filming.

“(We have) a script, but we haven’t shot anything. (Elle’s) a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Advertising

The 43-year-old actor was speaking at the premiere of Big Little Lies season two.

Witherspoon reprised her role in the 2003 sequel titled Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

In June last year, the actor announced she will be reprising her role in a threequel, which is slated to hit the theaters on Valentine’s Day in 2020.