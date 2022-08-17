Reena Roy groves to ‘Disco Station Disco’ on Superstar Singer 2, watch video

In a rare public appearance, veteran actor Reena Roy will be seen as a special guest on the upcoming episode of the singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2. The episode is billed as Celebrating Reena Roy, and a teaser shows the 65-year-old actor grooving on stage.

In a promo shared by SonyTV, the veteran actor is seen praising the performance of Punjab’s Sayisha Gupta. The seven-year-old contestant sang Asha Bhosle’s chartbuster “Disco Station Disco”, from the 1982 film Haathkadi. The movie starred Reena Roy, Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha.

“You are such a small child but the way you sang the song was terrific,” Reena Roy tells Sayisha, as contestants and judge Himesh Reshammiya are seen dancing to the popular Bappi Lahiri track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Reena Roy, a popular star of the 70s and the 80s, has been a part of several popular films like Nagin, Kalicharan, Jaani Dushman, Naseeb and Sanam Teri Kasam. Roy, who made her acting debut at the age of 15 with the 1972 drama Zaroorat, quit films post her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983 and shifted to Pakistan.

A decade later, Roy divorced Khan and returned to India in 1992. Shortly after her return, the actor got back to films and featured in movies like Aadmi Khilona Hai, Ajay and Gair. Her last big screen appearance was in JP Dutta’s romantic drama Refugee in 2000.

Apart from Himesh Reshammiya, Superstar Singer 2 also features singers Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik as judges. The latest season, hosted by Aditya Narayan, premiered in April this year.