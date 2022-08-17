scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Reena Roy groves to ‘Disco Station Disco’ on Superstar Singer 2, watch video

Reena Roy last appeared on the big screen in JP Dutta's 2000 romantic drama Refugee.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 17, 2022 6:53:10 pm
Reena RoyReena Roy will grace the upcoming episode of Superstar Singer 2.

In a rare public appearance, veteran actor Reena Roy will be seen as a special guest on the upcoming episode of the singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2. The episode is billed as Celebrating Reena Roy, and a teaser shows the 65-year-old actor grooving on stage.

In a promo shared by SonyTV, the veteran actor is seen praising the performance of Punjab’s Sayisha Gupta. The seven-year-old contestant sang Asha Bhosle’s chartbuster “Disco Station Disco”, from the 1982 film Haathkadi. The movie starred Reena Roy, Sanjeev Kumar and Shatrughan Sinha.

“You are such a small child but the way you sang the song was terrific,” Reena Roy tells Sayisha, as contestants and judge Himesh Reshammiya are seen dancing to the popular Bappi Lahiri track.

 

Reena Roy, a popular star of the 70s and the 80s, has been a part of several popular films like Nagin, Kalicharan, Jaani Dushman, Naseeb and Sanam Teri Kasam. Roy, who made her acting debut at the age of 15 with the 1972 drama Zaroorat, quit films post her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983 and shifted to Pakistan.

Also Read: |Hema Malini, Esha Deol dance together on Superstar Singer: ‘Dream girl becomes Dhoom girl’

A decade later, Roy divorced Khan and returned to India in 1992. Shortly after her return, the actor got back to films and featured in movies like Aadmi Khilona Hai, Ajay and Gair. Her last big screen appearance was in JP Dutta’s romantic drama Refugee in 2000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Apart from Himesh Reshammiya, Superstar Singer 2 also features singers Javed Ali and Alka Yagnik as judges. The latest season, hosted by Aditya Narayan, premiered in April this year.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 06:53:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Now on CBI radar in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Now on CBI radar in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley
Opinion

Normal life remains a distant dream for Pandits in the Valley

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Bhim Amy Chief stopped on way to meet Dalit boy's family in Rajasthan

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused in money laundering case

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement