Really tough George RR Martin quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about A Song of Ice and Fire?

American writer George RR Martin turns 73 today. He is best known for authoring A Song of Ice and Fire series of fantasy books, which spawned the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

While the show ended ignominiously with an extremely poorly received final season, fans of the books are still waiting for the sixth entry in the series after A Dance with Dragons, which released in 2011.

As we await the next book in George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series of fantasy books — which will absolutely come one day — here is a quiz for those who have read all the five books in the series that have seen the light of day so far.



Earlier, Martin had expressed his opinion about the final season of GoT. “The series has been… not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons. You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. It can also be… traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict.”

He added, “You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to ‘Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do.”