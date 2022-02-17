scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Here’s the real reason why Raftaar is not part of Roadies this year

With no gang leaders, the new season of Roadies will have just Sonu Sood taking charge as the host. However, Raftaar says he had already said no to the show due to other commitments.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
February 17, 2022 7:49:13 pm
Raftaar will not be part of Roadies this year.

As readers would already know, MTV Roadies is set to go back to its original format. With just a host taking charge, there would be no gang leaders fighting for the trophy with their groups. Recently, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa shared how they would miss not being part of the journey and the camaraderie that they shared with each other. However, Raftaar, while speaking to indianexpress.com, revealed that even if the format hadn’t seen a change, he wasn’t supposed to be part of the show.

While not revealing much about his next project, Raftaar said, “I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can’t talk about it but I have signed up for something else.” The singer-rapper further shared that he is also producing a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui (which he had announced in 2020) and that the project is his priority now.

On asked to comment about Sonu Sood taking charge as the new host from Rannvijay Singha, Raftaar said, “Sonu bhaiyaa will bring a new look and I wish the team the best for the new season. However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann bhai has left.”

 

Raftaar joined Roadies in 2018 with Xtreme season. In just a year of coming on board, he managed to win a season with his teammate Arun Sharma winning the finale task. Last season, when the show went on floors post the pandemic, Varun Sood had replaced Raftaar as the gang leader, given the singer had prior commitments.

Also Read |Nikhil Chinapa on not being part of Roadies: ‘Will miss my fellow gang leaders’

Earlier, speaking to us, Nikhil Chinapa had reminisced about his four-year journey with MTV Roadies. Sharing that he loved being part of the show, the host-VJ said, “I am definitely going to miss the atmosphere, the challenges, the conversations with my fellow gang leaders and the crew, who are like my extended family,” he shared.

The shoot for Roadies Season 18 will begin soon in South Africa and the show is expected to go on air in March on MTV.

