‘Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari halted shoot for entire day, couldn’t decide who would punch first’

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is yet to generate the kind of buzz that its previous seasons have generated. The arguments orchestrated between contestants have appeared forced so far, and not many contestants have caught the eye of the audience. Amid all this, in one of the recent episodes, Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey recalled an incident about Manoj Tiwari, whilst in conversation with his daughter Rhiti. She shared an anecdote from the time when Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan had a strong rivalry and halted a shoot for six hours.

Narrating the story to Rhiti, Lovegill, Scout OP, and Yung DSA, Amrapali shared how, during the shooting for their film Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati, Manoj and Ravi stopped the shoot for an entire day, only arguing over who would punch the other character first. She recalled, “Ravi bhaiyya and Manoj bhaiyya were shooting for Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati. They were strong rivals at that time. In the film, Manoj bhaiyya was a cop, and Ravi bhaiyya was the goon. There was a fight sequence, and the shoot was stopped for an entire day because they couldn’t decide who would punch first.”

She further added, “Both were stubborn; Manoj bhaiyya’s logic was that since the police came to pick the goon, they would hit first. Ravi bhaiyya said that an earlier dialogue established that it was his territory and nothing happened until he wished; then how can he hit me?”

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Also Read: Ravi Kishan refused to get beaten up by Manoj Tiwari, wouldn’t share a stage with him: ‘We were rivals for 13 years’

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When both the actors couldn’t come to a consensus, actor Dinesh Lal Yadav intervened. Amrapali revealed how Dinesh came up with a middle ground and literally took the beating for the scene. She shared, “Eventually, Dineshji intervened. He said, ‘Both lift a punch to hit each other, and then I will come in between to save, but I get hit, then the fight begins’. Finally, after six hours, it was decided that Dineshji would get beaten first; then the fight would continue, else it wouldn’t happen.”

Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari Rivalry

Both Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan have been the biggest rivals in the Bhojpuri industry. In fact, both have even spoken about their 13-year-long rivalry and shared how they even refused to speak to each other. Back in 2023, in a conversation with Rajat Sharma, Ravi Kishan had recalled the same incident and said, “We were rivals for 13 years. We wouldn’t share the same stage. If one learnt that one of us was coming from one direction, the other would go in the other direction. People would lie to him. He had a lot of yes-men around him. I would tell him, ‘You are a singer, and I am a trained actor; we can work together. ‘”

Ravi had also recalled the ‘ego tussle’ between them during Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati, and said, “I was looking at him as a competitor. Fans did not want me to be submissive. Fans don’t like watching their hero lose in front of the other guy. Today, we share a laugh when we talk about this time. We are great friends today and share a lot of love for each other.”

During the same interview, Manoj Tiwari had also compared their rivalry being similar to what it was between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He had said, “We both have been actors in the same industry. So, in that scenario, it is natural to be a little competitive. Every person wants to perform better than the other. It’s the same as Salman-Shah Rukh.”

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Sharing his side of the story from Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati, Manoj had said, “Now, in the film, I am playing the role of an inspector; you are portraying the character of a culprit. I am searching for you in the whole film, and by the end, when I find you, it’s natural for me to beat you up. The scene given to us says that the cop has to beat the culprit a lot. But he said, ‘I also want to beat him’. Then the director came to me and told me his demand to add a few scenes of him beating me up. But it didn’t make sense to me; I was standing in the scene with a full police force, so how can he beat me? I was playing the role of an SP. I told the director, ‘SP will look like a fool in the film’.”

Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari eventually became friends when they joined BJP.