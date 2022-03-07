Ravi Kishan takes hilarious dig at Manoj Tiwari on Kapil Sharma Show: ‘My song had turned him negative’

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan, Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Yadav and Rani Chatterjee on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. During the course of the show, Ravi praised Kapil’s comedy, which left him rather overwhelmed. Amid much laughter, Kapil also playfully teased Dinesh that he would’ve been grateful that actor Manoj Tiwari could not make it to the show, as he had Covid so Dinesh could spend more time with Rani and Aamrapali.

Kapil said, “So tell me one thing, when you realised that Manoj isn’t coming, and he has Covid, you would’ve felt sad — but after you learnt that Rani and Aamrapali are coming, you would’ve been happy, and maybe you hoped that Ravi Kishan’s flight is cancelled.” Dinesh said that when he had asked Ravi Kishan about Manoj’s health and that he had tested positive, Ravi answered, “I love Manoj like a brother very much, but at least for this reason, he became a positive person.” Ravi added,” But I want to tell everyone one thing—I rapped a song UP Mein Sab Ba—and after that, Manoj became negative.”



Kapil then took fun digs at Dinesh that Aamrapali and Rani have always come with him, and asked if there was space in his vehicle for Kapil, or if it was just reserved for women. Aamrapali clarified that she has never been on Dinesh’s rickshaw, as such.