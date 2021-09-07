Ravi Dubey travels 7187 kms to be with Sargun Mehta on her birthday: ‘You are the centre of my life’

Ravi Dubey, with his heartfelt post on Sargun Mehta’s birthday, turned social media all mushy. The actor surprised his wife by traveling all the way to London to be with her on her special day. He also penned his emotions for her in words that will warm your hearts.

Sharing two photos with Sargun, the actor wrote that he always gets emotional whenever he has to talk about her. Calling her the centre of his life, Ravi wrote, “I don’t know why i get teary eyed whenever i talk about you ,or write about you ,You are literally the center of my life sargun, Ask me what it feels to get up in the morning and see the radiant face of god sleeping next to me ..just looking at you fills my heart with sunlight ….that’s why i cherish every second with you like it’s a moment in heaven ….i pray and wish for you to rule the world this year ..”

As a postscript, the Jamai Raja actor also mentioned that while he travelled 7187 kms for her, he would have done it even if he had to travel light years. “P.S. Mumbai is 7,187 kms from london even if the distance was in light years i would come …and the light will always be golden ,” wrote Ravi.

MUST SEE | 10 pictures of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta that will make you believe in love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravii Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

Touched by her husband’s words, Sargun replied, “What did i do, that got you … whatt..,” she wrote, and then added, “you are all my heart”.

Ravi Dubey’s post also found love from all quarters as their friends showered them with wishes. Both Harleen Sethi and Suyyash Rai wrote, “uff” on his post, impressed by his public display of affection. Others like Nakuul Mehta, Gaurav Gera, Jankee Mehta, Vahbiz Dorabjee among more wished Sargun on her birthday.

More on the couple | Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta on lockdown: Stay motivated and positive

Ravi and Sargun met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and found love in each other. After dating for three years, the two tied the knot in 2013 in a big fat Punjabi affair. The couple also participated in Nach Baliye 5 together where they impressed judges and audience with their dance and chemistry. While Ravi calls Sargun ‘choti’, she lovingly addresses him as ‘badi’. They continue to give couple goals to fans and share sneak peeks into their lives on social media.