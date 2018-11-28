Ravi Dubey to host Jammin featuring AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan

Ravi Dubey is all set to host a one-of-a-kind music reality show Jammin. The Sony TV series will have some renowned music legends jamming along with digital sensations. The series will feature music maestros like AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, Jatin Pandit, Shaan, Clinton Cerejo among more. Interestingly, the Jammin will simultaneously also stream on Viu app and air on Big FM.

Shared a source exclusively with indianexpress.com, “The eight-part show will be a treat for music lovers. The popular musical maestros will be seen collaborating with digital stars to revamp one of the classic songs. While the television audience has seen many live musical shows, this will be one-of-a-kind partnership with the look and feel of a live concert. The team has already been working on the program and is ready to roll. Ravi, who is one of the most popular faces on television, has been roped in to host the show.”

Few YouTube sensations signed up for the series include Ambili Menon, Jeffrey Iqbal, Darshan Rawal, Sukriti Kakkar, Prakriti Kakkar, Ritu Agarwal, and Gajendra Verma. The source further revealed that Darshan, who is a loved singer will also release his single on the Jammin stage. The other participants are also equally enthusiastic about recreating some iconic songs on the show.

If readers would recall, Amazon Prime series The Remix also had contestants recreating classic Bollywood songs. Jammin, on its part, will stand out as the creators of the original composition will also be performing along with the young artists on stage.

Produced by Qyuki, Jammin will air on weekends starting December 1 after Indian Idol on Sony TV.