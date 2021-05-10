Ravi Dubey tests positive for Covid-19: ‘I am in the care of my near and dear ones’

Popular television actor Ravi Dubey has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on Monday night via an Instagram post.

“Hi guys, just got my report. It’s positive. Would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all,” wrote Ravi.

Ravi Dubey’s previous post was about an information repository for finding beds for Covid-19 patients. Ravi had shared the post with a caption that read, “Happy to be a cause ambassador for #findabed India’s 1st information repository for finding and building beds. .446 cities. 19217 COVID Centres. 671329 beds. All done in 72 hours by the youth, for the country!”

Meanwhile, his colleague Gurmeet Choudhary recently launched a Covid-care hospital in Nagpur. Gurmeet had shared the news via his Twitter handle. He wrote, “I believe that we need more centres to help people in & around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required. And a special thanks to my team and @Pankaj875_u for being there.”