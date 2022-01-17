Raveena Tandon opens up on Tip Tip Barsa remix featuring Katrina Kaif: ‘I knew Farah Khan would maintain the grace…’

Actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer Farah Khan featured on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma. There was many laughs and jokes, as Farah referred to Archana Puran Singh’s dancing skills in Mohabbatein, saying that compared to the ‘other three girls’ (Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma and Preeti Jhangiani), she was infinitely better. Raveena and Farah also addressed Tip Tip Barsa remake featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi that starred Raveena in the original. Farah choreographed both versions.

Farah Khan took pot-shots at Kapil Sharma’s dance in the show as well, and said, “Was this dance necessary?” Kapil tried to say that he tried to bring a little breeze into the stuffy atmosphere and Farah responded that the rains would stop on seeing his dance. The conversation then turned to Archana and Farah said, “I’ve choreographed Archana many times. Career doobte doobte bacha hai (I’ve just about managed to save my career).” Archana agreed, and Farah continued, “In Mohabbatein, Archana and those three girls. Those three were dancing so badly, that Archana looked good in front of them.” Archana responded, “Can you imagine how bad they were?”

Following this, Kapil Sharma mentioned that no one can talk in front of Raveena and Farah Khan, however, they disagreed and said that at home, their ‘better halves’ have the last say. Raveena added, “It’s just an impression. It’s only here I can to talk, because at home, it’s only Anil Thadani talking.” Farah mentioned that she is told to not interrupt as she would have to hear the whole story again.

The topic of the Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix was brought up as well. Speaking about this, Farah said that most of the pressure on her was from Raveena. “Yeh mereko phone kar kar ke bolti thi, ‘Tu maa ki a***h mat karna iss gaane ki’ (She would keep calling and telling me not to mess it up),” she said.

Farah revealed that when the remix came out, Raveena was the first one to call her and say, “Faru, you have done a superb job and Katrina is looking superb.”

Kapil Sharma asked Raveena if the praise was genuine and she jokingly said no. She added, on a serious note, “Lekin mujhe itna bharosa tha ki agar koi aur karta na gaana, I think waakeyi mein uska dahi batata ho gaya hota. But Farah ke haath mein tha toh I knew that woh respect aur grace toh zaroor rahega (I was sure that if someone else was doing the song, they would surely mess it up, but I was confident that Farah would keep the respect and grace intact).”

Farah then explained how she had hurt her ankle. She said that she had slipped on the swimming pool steps. She also said that she would be chased from the public pool. She then said that while her two daughters came to help her, her son kept asking for a password. So Farah told him, “Tu toh jayadad se gaya.”