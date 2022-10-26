Ratan Rajput suffered from depression after father’s death, left acting and took up farming: ‘That was a terrible blow for me’

Television actor Ratan Rajput, who became a household name with shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Ratan Ka Rishta, has been missing from the small screen for almost four years now. She was last seen in &TV’s mythological drama Santoshi Maa. Recently, the actor revealed that she was suffering from depression and hence decided to take a break from work.

Ratan told ETimes how she was at the lowest point in her life after her father’s death in 2018. It was the time when her TV show Santoshi Maa had wrapped up too. She said, “After Santoshi Maa got over in 2018, just a day later, I lost my father and that was a terrible blow for me. I went into depression and did not want to do anything.”

To recover, the actor decided to study psychology apart from consulting psychologists for her condition. Travelling and farming also proved to be therapeutic for her.

Ratan Rajput shared that she left Mumbai and spent three months in a village. “Doing farming in villages for three months was therapeutic and helped me heal to some extent. I also learnt that people in villages live a life free from pretensions. I enjoyed my time there and this journey helped me explore my inner self, too,” she said, while adding how she got a new perspective towards life after spending time in rural areas.

Now, after staying away from TV for four years, Ratan is planning to return to work.