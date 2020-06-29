Ratan Raajputh visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s home, says his father’s strength gave her hope

Ratan Raajputh shared that meeting Sushant’s family has made her hopeful towards life. (Photo: Ratan Raajputh/Instagram and Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram) Ratan Raajputh shared that meeting Sushant’s family has made her hopeful towards life. (Photo: Ratan Raajputh/Instagram and Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Television actor Ratan Raajputh, who is stuck in Bihar due to the lockdown, recently visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Patna. In a video posted on Instagram, the Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor opened up about meeting Sushant’s father and sister, and how their strength gave her hope.

Ratan started the video by stating that she had been receiving several calls asking for her reaction on Sushant’s demise. The actor lamented how people question why one hasn’t spoken or visited their homes given grieving is quite personal. “People criticise if you are quiet and say that one wants to be in the limelight when you talk. I really did not know how to react and what to say. It was more important to gain your emotional balance after such a tragic incident.”

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra house on June 14. The actor, known for starring in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni and Chhichhore among more, died by suicide.

Ratan Raajputh further said that while she was thinking of how to console Sushant’s father, he, instead, gave her strength and hope in their meeting. She said, “I was nervous about what to say, but after speaking to uncle, I have gained more strength. He has lost a young son, but his pain had a different energy. There was so much positivity is whatever little he spoke. He is a very different man, and I feel like a changed person after meeting him.”

Ratan also shared that she met Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, and the family taught her that one has to move on. The actor also shared that she made a promise to his father to always visit him whenever she is in Patna. “I was feeling very low after his death and finally, I feel like everything is normal. The family that has gone through so much helped me overcome my pain. I visit my hometown every year, and I promised uncle that I will also visit him every time I am here.”

The meeting has also helped her bond more with her mother, as Ratan shared, “My mother had been worried about me, and even when I spoke of going back to work, she would panic. All these while, not wanting to stress her, I never spoke of my problems with her. After meeting uncle, I realised that family is the one that will always be there for you. My mother also told me that as parents, they have handled all our worries and they can still do it. She said that they can share their experiences that can help us make better decision. This is the first time I have had such deep conversation with her.”

The Santoshi Maa actor thanked Sushant Singh Rajput’s father again while concluding the video. “He has really made me hopeful about life and infused so much positivity. I hope he continues to motivate people. I cannot thank him enough for giving me hope with his strength. Also, I am praying to God that Sushant gets the justice he deserves.”

