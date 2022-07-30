Late Rasik Dave’s wife Ketki Dave says ‘life will never be the same’ without him, recalls how they met

After the death of actor Rasik Dave, his wife Ketki Dave has said that life will never be the same again. In an interview, she said that Rasik didn’t want to talk about his kidney illness with anyone, and that as a family, they ‘never shared about his deteriorating health with anyone’.

Rasik Dave died at the age of 65 on Friday. His last rights were performed on Saturday. He began his acting career with the Gujarati film Putra Vadhu, and played the role of Nanda in the mythological TV drama Mahabharata. He also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with Ketki in 2006.

In an interview with Bombay Times, she said that in the last few days, he had told her to continue working no matter what. “He kept saying that the show must go on and I should never stop working,” she said.

She said that the only reason that she is able to manage everything ‘bravely’ is because of his support. Even though she is surrounded by family members — her mother, her mother-in-law, her children — she said that ‘life will never be the same again’ without Rasik.

Ketki also recalled how the two met back in 1979 on the sets of a play, and got married in 1983 after falling in love. She described her late husband as a ‘solid, down-to-earth’ person who believed in living life to the fullest. “I can say that 40 years of marriage with Rasik went by happily because he was someone who believed that life has to be lived well,” she said. Rasik’s death was condoled by members of the film and television industry such as JD Majethia and Ashoke Pandit.