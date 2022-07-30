scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Late Rasik Dave’s wife Ketki Dave says ‘life will never be the same’ without him, recalls how they met

Ketki Dave has spoken about the death of her husband, actor Rasik Dave.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 4:39:17 pm
rasik dave deathRasik Dave was married to popular TV actor Ketki Dave. (Photo: JD Majethia/Twitter, Ketki Dave/Instagram)

After the death of actor Rasik Dave, his wife Ketki Dave has said that life will never be the same again. In an interview, she said that Rasik didn’t want to talk about his kidney illness with anyone, and that as a family, they ‘never shared about his deteriorating health with anyone’.

Rasik Dave died at the age of 65 on Friday. His last rights were performed on Saturday. He began his acting career with the Gujarati film Putra Vadhu, and played the role of Nanda in the mythological TV drama Mahabharata. He also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with Ketki in 2006.

Also read |Veteran actor Rasik Dave dies due to kidney failure at 65

In an interview with Bombay Times, she said that in the last few days, he had told her to continue working no matter what. “He kept saying that the show must go on and I should never stop working,” she said.

She said that the only reason that she is able to manage everything ‘bravely’ is because of his support. Even though she is surrounded by family members — her mother, her mother-in-law, her children — she said that ‘life will never be the same again’ without Rasik.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Ketki also recalled how the two met back in 1979 on the sets of a play, and got married in 1983 after falling in love. She described her late husband as a ‘solid, down-to-earth’ person who believed in living life to the fullest. “I can say that 40 years of marriage with Rasik went by happily because he was someone who believed that life has to be lived well,” she said. Rasik’s death was condoled by members of the film and television industry such as JD Majethia and Ashoke Pandit.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

Monkeypox: India's first patient from Kerala set to be discharged

Monkeypox: India's first patient from Kerala set to be discharged

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement