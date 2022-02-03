Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz dance on Pushpa’s Oo Antava, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia make special appearances. Watch video

The fifteenth season of Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss has concluded recently, and its contestants are having some fun outside the house. Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin had a get-together and Rashami shared a video of their fun time on social media.

In the video, Rashami, Umar, Neha and Rajiv are seen dancing on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song “Oo Antava. Oo Oo Antava.” Along with the video, the TV actor wrote, “We are better than u @rajivadatia & @umarriazz91. What u have to say…. @nehabhasin4u.” Rajiv commented on the video, “Ummmmm no we are @umarriazz91 are the best!!! Hahaha.” Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga wrote, “So cool.”

Rajiv Adatia shared his version of the video and wrote, “This is how we have fun!! As we said anybody can dance hahahah! @umarriazz91 @nehabhasin4u @imrashamidesai #rajivadatia #nehabhasin #umarriaz #rashmidesai.” Umar commented on the video, “He is so much fun!”. Umar was eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 due to a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Rashami and Umar shared a close bond inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two were rumoured to be dating while they were inside the show. However, during the finale, Rashami told Salman that Umar is a friend.

Bigg Boss 15 had its grand finale last Sunday. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal became the top three contenders for the trophy. Finally, it was Tejasswi who walked away with the trophy and Pratik was the first runner-up.