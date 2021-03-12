Rashami Desai says TV actors don’t get work in Bollywood: ‘It is humiliating and insulting’

Rashami Desai is a known name in Indian television industry. This Bigg Boss 13 fame actor has worked in a number of TV shows. She rose to fame with her role in the serial Uttaran as Tapasya Rathore. Later, she went on to become part of shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak and was seen in Naagin 4 : Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel as Shalaka.

She also made her OTT debut with a short film, Tamas. She also participated in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

Even after working on so many projects, Rashami feels that people differentiate between TV actors and Bollywood actors and the former are often ‘categorised for certain platforms’.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rashami shared, “I feel as an actress when I get categorised for certain platforms and they say that yeh toh TV actress hai, toh bura lagta hai. I feel bad that people don’t want to conveniently see the good work that I have done and the good projects that I have been a part of and the good people I have worked with. They categorise me for their convenience and comfort.”

Rashami Desai also talked about the biases that exist against TV actors in Bollywood and was upset with the fact that new people get a lot of work but it is quite difficult for ‘TV actor’ to get work. “The influential people get better projects and better space. It is wrong. I don’t like it. It is humiliating and insulting. We are actors and as actors we can explore every medium, and should not be categorised.” shared the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Rashami was among the highest-paid television actresses of India in the year 2018. She has also done small roles in Bollywood films and has been part of Bhojpuri and Gujarati films. In spite of all the experience, she feels that very few actors from TV industry have been successful in Bollywood all because people differentiate between TV actors and Bollywood actors.

“Being a part of Bollywood has a different flavour. But actors have to be very patient. Sometimes everything is finalised and the last moment because of a call, you get replaced and somebody else is finalised. But hats off to such TV actors… who make a transition from TV to films. Now I am happy that people are open to take actors from TV in web and films, ” shared the actor.

Rashami Desai will be next seen in the web series Tandoor. It will be streaming on the Ullu app.