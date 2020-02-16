Rashami Desai: Can’t thank Salman Khan enough

Rashami Desai ended her Bigg Boss 13 journey at the fourth place. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rashami Desai ended her Bigg Boss 13 journey at the fourth place. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While many expected Rashami Desai to win Bigg Boss 13, she ended her journey at the fourth place. As readers would know Sidharth Shukla won the trophy of the Salman hosted series. Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill were announced the first and second runner up, respectively.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Uttaran actor opened up about her Bigg Boss 13 journey. She said, “I am overwhelmed at the moment. It’s a mixed feeling. I did expect to be in the top two. But I am happy ending in top four also.”

With relatively less popular faces than her– Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill — moving ahead in the game we wondered if that affected her in any way. “I don’t think I am the kind of person who would get upset seeing someone else’s growth. It’s the beauty of their journey. And I have seen them grow in front of me. Also, what Shehnaaz can do, I am not that kind of a personality. She is very childlike and can say and do whatever she wants.

Rashami Desai’s personal life was also talked about on the show. Her beau Arhaan Khan entered the show as a wild card, and during his stint, it was informed to Desai that he was already married and had a kid. Ironically, the actor had shared that she took up the season only to boost Arhaan’s career further. When asked if she regrets the decision, she said, “I wanted to do good only. I had clear intentions but things can sometimes really turn for the worst. But whatever had to happen, has already happened.”

Host Salman Khan was the one who brought forth the past of Arhaan, and thanking him, Rashami said, “He was like an angel in my life. I can never thank him enough. I won’t have words to express what Salman sir did for me.”

Another highlight in her journey was her changing equation with Sidharth Shukla. Fans loved watching their SidRa moments. Recently, when Rajat Sharma had entered the house, the two actors tried to sort out their differences. Talking about the same, she said, “Not just the audience but even the housemates enjoyed our nok jhok moments.”

On asked what has been her biggest learning from Bigg Boss 13, she said, “That one needs to put themselves first. I also used to take a long time to take a decision. But I have understood that if you don’t love yourself, no one else will. Whatever you feel, just say it upright. You have the right to stand up for yourself. My family and me are happy to see that change.”

Giving out a message to her fans, Rashami Desai said, “I know there are a lot of people who look up to me. And I need to tell them that we women are really strong. But we underestimate our ability. It’s time we all stand up for ourselves and choose.”

