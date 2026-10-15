‘I was told my career is over’: Rashami Desai reveals why she disappeared for 4 years

Actor Rashami Desai, who was away from the limelight for a few years, recently made a comeback with the Star Plus show Sayonee. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the actor opened up about her break from the small screen and the challenges and judgements she has faced throughout her showbiz journey.

Talking about taking a break from the small screen, Rashami said, “I had stopped working in between for 3-4 years. I did a Gujarati film, and I did a film on Zee5, Hisaab Barabar. I didn’t work a lot; I didn’t feel like it. I did get TV offers, but I couldn’t connect, or maybe I was not ready in that moment. I usually disappear for 3-4 years after doing a show. I really wanted to unlearn a lot of things. I did a lot of workshops; I was working on myself. There is a lot of hard work you do as an actor. When you do a film, you get time to work on yourself, but TV is a long commitment, and you are living that character even without realising it. So there were a lot of things I wanted to unlearn. I had my own journey. I didn’t feel like working. I just felt that if I wasn’t convinced of something, I wouldn’t convince my audience.”