Naagin 4 set for revamp, Rashami Desai to move out

Rashami Desai joined Naagin 4 after her Bigg Boss 13 stint (Photo: Rashami Desai/Instagram) Rashami Desai joined Naagin 4 after her Bigg Boss 13 stint (Photo: Rashami Desai/Instagram)

Supernatural drama Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel is all set to undergo a revamp. Once shoots are resumed, the team has decided to change the storyline, and also get a new cast. Reportedly, Rashami Desai, who had joined the show earlier in March, will move out.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Naagin is quite a big budgeted show and the makers are incurring losses maintaining the set right now. The team thus decided to change the storyline and start afresh once the permission to shoot is given. As of now Rashami Desai’s character has been decided to ease out. Although, there’s also a chance that the entire cast might get changed.”

Naagin 4 launched in November last year with Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. Bhasin soon moved out of the show citing creative differences. While Rashami Desai’s character was touted to be Bhasin’s replacement, her character was introduced as a new one, adding more drama in the lives of Brinda (Sharma) and Dev (Kumeria).

Rashami Desai came on-board after her Bigg Boss 13 stint. On being part of the show, she earlier told indianexpress.com, “I actually never expected that I would be part of this show. It was already on air but I am glad that I got this beautiful opportunity. I was a little worried whether I would manage to fit in, but more than me, the team was quite excited to have me on board. The character is also very nicely etched and graphed. Naagin 4 has had its own journey and I hope the audience gives me the same kind of love that they have given me previously.”

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan starred in the first two seasons as the shape-shifting naagins, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna took charge in the third season. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Pearl V Puri played the male leads in the three seasons, respectively. The franchise has only become bigger and better with each season, and continues to rake in huge numbers on the TRP charts.

