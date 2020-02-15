Rashami Desai’s journey in Bigg Boss 13: A roller coaster ride of emotions and controversies

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai is among the top six finalists of Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai is among the top six finalists of Bigg Boss 13.

A popular face of the Indian television industry, Rashami Desai was recognised either as Tapasya Rathore of Uttaran or Shorvori Bhanushali of Dil Se Dil Tak. She was also involved in several controversies – from her ugly divorce with actor Nandish Sandhu to her breaking the rules of dance reality show Nach Baliye to perform in a show in Los Angeles. Little did we know her journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 will be so controversial. Today, as the viewers await to hear the name of the Bigg Boss 13 winner, we go through the journey of finalist Rashami Desai.

Considering the previous two seasons of Bigg Boss were won by TV bahus Shilpa Shinde and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, fans wondered if history would repeat itself with Desai. But soon her journey in the show came to an end with her lack of understanding of the game. She was evicted in the mid-season finale as instead of playing for herself, she played for Paras Chhabra who in return chose Mahira Sharma over her. Her act left Salman Khan furious, and she was pulled up by him for not using her mind.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga were eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

However, Rashami Desai got a second chance, and she returned to the house with a clearer vision. The audience expected her to entertain, but she indulged in ugly verbal exchanges with Sidharth Shukla. From them being the most adorable small screen couple once, it became almost unbearable to have them in the same frame. During their fights, they revealed unnecessary details of each other’s personal lives. While she said he had anger management issues and the makers of TV show Dil Se Dil Tak kicked him out of the show twice, he said Desai followed him to Goa once.

Rashami Desai indulged in a fight with Sidharth Shukla. Rashami Desai indulged in a fight with Sidharth Shukla.

Shukla’s “Aisi Ladki” comment on Desai created a whole new drama inside the house. But the major setback for Desai came with revelations about her boyfriend Arhaan Khan by Salman Khan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. She was shattered to know about Arhaan’s marriage and child. But she gave the man another chance until he made comments on her financial status and she came to know about his family living in her house. During the BB Press Conference task, Desai made it clear she is “single and very happy”.

After her showdowns with Sidharth Shukla and troublesome relationship with Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai emerged as a mature person. She became the go-to person for Shehnaaz Gill whenever she felt low after her fights with Shukla. Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh also felt comfortable pouring their hearts out in front of her. When it came to household chores, Desai was often seen in the kitchen, and some of her major arguments happened over food.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, once her friends in the house, accused her of backbiting. She was given the tags of ‘chor’ and ‘jhoothi’ too. Arti Singh also found Desai an unfaithful friend and Shukla said she has a habit of lying and telling different versions of the same thing to different people.

With frictions with almost everyone inside the house, Rashami Desai survived as a loner and managed to enter the finale of the show. She performed well in luxury budget tasks until she thought she would get hurt. She entertained everyone by being a joker, applied mehendi on her face and how can anyone forget ger performance on “Ayi udi udi” with Sidharth Shukla.

For some, if she was a disappointment, others found her courageous in letting her emotions out and appreciated her for standing up against Shukla. She even did not shy away from calling out the biased behaviour of the makers towards Shukla. After such a roller coaster journey, it remains to be seen if Desai would get to hold the trophy of Bigg Boss 13.

