Rashami Desai is already the Bigg Boss 13 winner for me, says her mother Rasila Desai

Rasila Desai is confident that her daughter Rashami Desai will bring home the Bigg Boss trophy. Rasila Desai is confident that her daughter Rashami Desai will bring home the Bigg Boss trophy.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be held on February 15. With the competition getting tougher, family members of the contestants are counting the days and praying hard for their loved ones.

One of the strongest contestants of the season, Rashami Desai has had an eventful stint on the show. Her mother Rasila Desai recently spoke to indianexpress.com and shared why her daughter deserves to win Bigg Boss 13.

Talking about her daughter’s journey, Rasila shared, “I really enjoyed Rashami’s performance in the game. It has been a roller coaster ride for her. Every time she laughs, I am happy, and I cry whenever she is sad. Rashami has come across as a role model for many young girls. She has faced so many troubles but emerged stronger. I don’t think any of the contestants would have managed to survive if they were in the same situation.”

Stating that she is confident that her daughter will bring home the trophy, Rasila Desai said, “The amount of love Rashami gets from her fans, I am sure she will win. She has never lost hope and is confident. However, even if she doesn’t win, I think she would be a champion in my eyes. Her journey has been the toughest. She is already the Bigg Boss 13 winner for me.”

As readers would know, Rashami Desai’s relationship with beau Arhaan Khan came to the fore through Bigg Boss 13. However, Khan’s ugly past was also much publicised leading to Rashami’s emotional outbreak. She confessed that she has no clue about Khan being a divorcee with a child.

When we asked Desai’s mother if she felt it was unfair of the makers to showcase her daughter’s personal matters on national television, she said, “I believe in God, and feel that whatever happens, it’s always for the good. There is always a bigger purpose in anything that transpires. So I don’t think it was wrong, rather it gave her a better perspective on her life.”

Her mother, however, kept mum on Arhaan Khan and said, “I really don’t want to comment anything on him. Once Rashami is out, she would be able to talk about him and their future.”

In the show, we have also seen the Uttaran actor talk about how she is lonely, and has no one standing by her. Her mother said, “It’s all because of the generation gap we have. I love my daughter, and so can sometimes seem a little overprotective. She has faced a lot of issues in her life, and I only want to safeguard her. I think every mother-daughter goes through these things. In our case, since she is a celebrity, it has come to the fore. But Rashami is not alone. I will always be by her side.”

Another highlight of Rashami Desai’s journey has been her on-off friendship with Sidharth Shukla. Sharing her take on the same, Rasila Desai said, “I have met Shukla a couple of times before on the sets (of Dil Se Dil Tak). While I haven’t known him closely, they have always been cordial towards each other. Also, I feel the fight that transpired between them was mostly influenced by others. It wasn’t a big issue but was blown into one. I am enjoying the fact that they both have let bygones be bygones and started afresh. Their friendly banter is really entertaining.”

For the loving mother, her daughter is her favourite contestant as she said, “Rashami has been playing individually. While she has Arti Singh and Asim Riaz as her friends now, most people play their own game. For me, only Devoleena Bhattacharjee was her real friend. She stood up for her and also gave her the right kind of advice. Everyone should have a friend like Devoleena. Even Arti sometimes support’s Rashami, and I am really thankful to them.”

On asked why should fans vote for Rashami Desai, Rasila Desai said, “She has seen so many ups and downs, something that no other contestant faced. She has also played a very fair game. It’s the love of the people that has made her survive for so long. She was evicted and then made a re-entry. Her journey has been very memorable, and I am sure fans will make her win the show.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd